Oil Trading Down Amid Concerns of a Global Recession Following Recent Weak Economic Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set to begin today’s session lower, pressured by weakness in the broader markets and the underlying commodities. U.S equities pointed toward losses this morning, as investors remain on-edge ahead of earnings and economic data which should provide more clarity on whether inflation has eased enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve. Wells Fargo initiated coverage across E&Ps, meanwhile earnings continued to pick up across the sector.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading down as the market weighs in higher U.S. crude inventories and concerns over a global recession following recent weak economic data. Yesterday’s API report which showed U.S crude stocks rose by roughly 3.4 million barrels last week, pressured futures lower. All eyes are on EIA inventory data that will be released later today. On the supply front, OPEC+ is expected to endorse its current policy at the February 1st meeting, in order to keep volumes steady.

Natural gas futures are extending this week’s losses and touched a 19-month low, on forecasts for milder weather next week and a growing concern the Freeport LNG export plant may restart later than anticipated.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron will perform maintenance at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia between April and May 2023, the company said in a notice on its website.

Mitsubishi Corp has agreed with Exxon Mobil and Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel to consider a carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) project, a spokesperson at the trading house said on Wednesday.

Exxon Mobil said it has stopped routine flaring of natural gas from production in the top U.S. shale basin and will press for stronger regulations for rivals to do the same, company officials said in an interview.

Mobil Oil Australia Pty, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Australia Pty Ltd, increased petrol and diesel storage at the Melbourne terminal, further strengthening Australia's fuel security.

Exxon Mobil said operations are stable at its giant Baytown, Texas refining and petrochemical complex following the passage of severe weather.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Terra Drone Corporation, a leading drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) technology provider, has raised $14 million in funding from Wa'ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of the biggest oil producer in the world, Aramco. With this financing, Terra Drone will set up a new subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Terra Drone Arabia, in line with the Saudi government's "Vision 2030."

Equinor has launched the sale of its stake in an offshore Nigerian oilfield, joining a retreat by Western energy firms from the West African country as they focus on newer and more profitable operations, three industry sources said.

Petrobras scrapped plans to sell its UFN-III fertilizer plant, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The first carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo using the emissions monitoring and verification framework set up in 2021 by an international industry body has been delivered to Taiwan. The International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL) said in a statement dated Tuesday that Shell Eastern LNG delivered a pilot "greenhouse gas (GHG) neutral" LNG cargo from the Gorgon LNG project in Australia to Taiwan's state refiner CPC Corp.

Shell said it was experiencing an incident at its Deer Park chemicals facility south of Houston, Texas, following severe weather, according to a company tweet, after a tornado was reported in the area.

TotalEnergies 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was operating at planned rates after a line of severe storms including a tornado passed through the area on Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

TotalEnergies said its French petrol stations have sufficient stocks to cope with any possible strikes flagged by union workers for Thursday as they protest against France's planned pension reform.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy Corp with a Buy rating.

Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy to Underperform from Neutral.

Wells Fargo initiated on the following companies: Antero Resources with an Overweight rating, Chesapeake Energy with an Overweight rating, Coterra Energy with an Equal Weight rating, Devon Energy with an Equal Weight rating, Diamondback Energy with an Overweight rating, EOG Resources with an Overweight rating, EQT with an Overweight rating, Marathon Oil with an Overweight rating, Ovintiv with an Overweight rating, Pioneer Natural Resources with an Underweight rating, Range Resources with an Equal Weight rating and Southwester Energy with an Equal Weight rating.

According to SEC Filings, EQT Corporation expected to report a total gain on derivatives for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $907 million and a total loss on derivatives for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $4,643 million. In addition, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, EQT expects to report $1,255 million and $5,928 million, respectively, of net cash settlements paid on derivatives.

Hess reported net income of $624 million, or $2.03 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with net income of $265 million, or $0.85 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation had net income of $548 million or $1.78 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The improvement in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to increased sales volumes in Guyana in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite’s Washington Region won three different Associated General Contractors (AGC)/Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Partnership for Excellence in Contract Administration Awards, which were presented at the AGC of Washington/WSDOT annual meeting.

Kirby announced the appointment of Susan W. Dio to the Company’s Board, effective January 24, 2023. Following the appointment of Ms. Dio, the Kirby Board of Directors will expand to ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

Liberty Energy announced that its Board of Directors has increased its existing share repurchase authorization announced on July 25, 2022, to $500 million, a $250 million increase from the originally authorized amount.

Marine Products announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable March 10, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

RPC announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States and in selected international markets. RPC generated revenues of $482.0 million, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to $459.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The improvement in revenues was driven by improved pricing in most of our service lines and higher equipment utilization supported by a full quarter of operation for our most recently reactivated pressure pumping fleet. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $112.3 million compared to operating profit of $92.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $87.0 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $69.3 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2022. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $135.5 million, compared to $113.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.8 percent.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors declared a $ 0.02 per share increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend from $ 0.02 per share to $ 0.04 per share payable March 10, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with Petrobras. The three-year contract has an option to extend for a further two years.

DRILLERS

Seadrill Limited announced the appointment of Ana Zambelli as a new board director.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced it has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification for its Sweeny Refinery in Texas to process oil made from waste plastics into feedstocks for new plastics.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DCP Midstream, LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2022 Common Unit cash distribution of $0.43 per unit, or $1.72 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly Common Unit distribution will be paid February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2023.

BMO downgraded Enbridge to Market Perform from Outperform.

Equitrans Midstream declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter 2022. The dividends will be paid on February 14, 2023, to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023.

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced that its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2024 that we co-issued with our subsidiary, Genesis Energy Finance Corporation, expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 24, 2023. As of the Expiration Time, $316,325,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (92.73%) were validly tendered, which excludes $91,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. The settlement date for the Notes is expected to be January 25, 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as Microsoft led declines in tech stocks after it forecast current-quarter cloud revenue below estimates. European stocks inched lower as investors assessed a slew of earnings reports. Japan's Nikkei closed in green, extending its rally to a fourth session. Oil prices declined as a rise in U.S. crude inventories and possible global recession worries edged out optimism for a fuel-demand recovery in China. The dollar ticked up as investors looked towards the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week, while gold prices were down.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.