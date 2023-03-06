Oil Trading Down Amid China Setting Lower-Than-Anticipated Target for Economic Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, tracking losses in the underlying commodities. The major market futures are hovering above the flatline as investors cautiously wait for more signs on the Fed’s economic policy as the Federal Reserve Chairman will be testifying in front of Congress for two days starting on Tuesday.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading down amid China setting a lower-than-anticipated target for economic growth, which is expected to weigh in on fuel demand. China's closely watched growth outlook, announced on Sunday, was lower than its 5.5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth target last year. GDP grew last year by just 3%. Policy sources had told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set for 2023. On Sunday, Premier Li Keqiang said China faces issues such as insufficient demand which is limiting stable growth.

Natural gas futures are sharply lower this morning, on forecast for milder weather than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, to $2.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Sunday night.

MiQ, the non-profit global leader in methane certification, announced that it has independently audited and certified bp as the first energy major in the U.S. to verify the methane intensity of its entire U.S. onshore portfolio of natural gas.

Eni has signed a cooperation accord with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) as United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

Oil and Natural Gas has signed a memorandum of understanding with French major TotalEnergies for exploration of deep-water blocks, the company tweeted on Monday.

TotalEnergies bought biogas producer Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB) as well as some solar power projects in Poland, the French company said on Monday as it further expands its footprint in the country.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Canada's environment minister on Friday said he was "deeply concerned" about a leak of toxic tailings water from Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta that has been going on for months.

U.S. E&PS

According to headlines, Chesapeake Energy and Gunvor signed long-term LNG supply agreement indexed to Japan Korea Marker.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced that it will collaborate with on further defining and developing Cordant , a new Baker Hughes integrated suite of solutions for asset performance management and process optimization.

RBC upgraded Enerflex to Outperform from Sector Perform.

SLB introduced the EcoShield geopolymer cement-free system that minimizes the CO2 footprint of a well’s construction. This innovative technology eliminates up to 85 percent of embodied CO2 emissions compared with conventional well cementing systems, which include portland cement. The EcoShield system has the potential to avoid up to 5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually—the equivalent of removing 1.1 million cars from the road each year.

SECURE ENERGY Services announced that the Competition Tribunal issued its decision in connection with SECURE's merger with Tervita Corporation. While the Tribunal agreed with SECURE that not all of the 41 facilities the Commissioner was seeking to have SECURE dispose of should be sold, it issued an order requiring SECURE to divest of 17 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, 6 landfills, 4 water disposal wells and 2 disposal caverns all formerly owned by Tervita. This represented 29 of the 103 facilities acquired in connection with SECURE's merger with Tervita Corporation.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded Secure Energy Services to Speculative Buy from Buy.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced new contracts awarded subsequent to issuing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on February 21, 2023. Three-year contract with Petrobras for drillship VALARIS DS-8. The rig will be reactivated for this contract. The total contract value is approximately $500 million, including a $30 million mobilization fee. 100-day contract with a TotalEnergies affiliate for drillship VALARIS DS-12. The contract is expected to commence in second quarter 2023. 70-day contract with Beach Energy offshore New Zealand for heavy duty modern jackup VALARIS 107. The contract is expected to commence in third quarter 2023. The total contract value is approximately $26 million.

REFINERS

Jefferies upgraded Marathon Petroleum to Buy from Hold.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Ardmore Shipping announced that its Board of Directors has formed a Sustainability Committee to oversee and advise on all matters related to corporate sustainability, including environmental, social and energy transition matters. The formation of the Sustainability Committee is aimed at ensuring that Ardmore's business strategies and activities prioritize critical ESG matters which are expected to have significant, long-term impacts on the Company's performance and on the product and chemical tanker industry as a whole.

Clariter and Summit Midstream Partners announced a strategic collaboration in which Summit joins Clariter's range of strategic partners and investors. Summit's investment is a vote of confidence in Clariter's proprietary and proven technology, which aims to tackle the global effects of plastic pollution through the production of sustainable high-value industrial products made entirely from plastic waste.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were subdued as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and monthly payrolls report later this week for cues on the Fed's interest-rate trajectory. European shares rose, with Telecom Italia jumping to the top of the continent-wide, while mining companies capped gains. Japan's Nikkei share average rallied to hit a three-month high as rate-sensitive tech shares outperformed in the country. Oil prices slipped after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year and on possible rate hikes. Spot gold prices fell while the dollar was a little changed.

