Oil Trading Down Ahead of Expected Rate Hike & Release of Inventory Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in crude oil and major market futures which are lower as investors wait for the Fed’s policy decision on interest rates later today. Market participants are expecting a 25bps hike, however focus will be on the Chairman’s comments about possible future hikes. As earnings season heats up, Matador Resources and Hess Corp posted Q2 earnings results where they beat estimates, meanwhile EQT Corp’s EPS came in below analysts had expected.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading down, as traders remain cautious ahead of an expected rate hike and the release of inventory data. Analysts are anticipating an increase in crude supplies following yesterday’s API report which indicated crude oil supplies rose by 1.32 million barrels in the week ended July 21st. Sources at Reuters reported earlier that Russia is expected to significantly increase oil loading, signaling an end to steep export cuts from Moscow along with concerns over whether China will deliver on its policy pledges, are adding to the pressure on crude futures.

Natural gas futures are trading lower, ahead of the expiry of the August contract this Thursday, as analysts expect a storage build in this week’s EIA report. The consensus shows a build of +23 Bcf vs the 5-yr average of +31 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor will on 27 July 2023 commence the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 of around USD 1.67 billion, as announced in relation with the second quarter results on 26 July 2023.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings of USD 7.54 billion and USD 2.25 billion after tax in the second quarter of 2023. Net operating income was USD 7.05 billion, and net income was USD 1.83 billion.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted funds flow totaled $552.6 million during second quarter 2023, or $1.01 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $41.02 per boe. Net income for the quarter totaled $212.3 million, or $0.39 per share diluted.

Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend and a quarterly cash base dividend in alignment with the Company's return of capital framework. The special cash dividend of CDN $0.035 per share is based on Crescent Point's second quarter 2023 financial results and will be paid on August 15, 2023 for shareholders of record on August 8, 2023. The quarterly cash base dividend of CDN $0.10 per share will be paid on October 2, 2023 for shareholders of record on September 15, 2023.

EQT entered into an liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement with U.S. energy firm Energy Transfer's proposed Lake Charles liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana.

EQT announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter production of 471 Bcfe and capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, of $470 million, in-line with the midpoint of respective guidance ranges. The Company maintains its expectation of 1,900 – 2,000 Bcfe total sales volume for 2023. The Company maintains its expectation of $1,700 – $1,900 million capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, for 2023, including $1,400 – $1,535 million planned for reserve development. Included in the 2023 capital expenditures budget is approximately $100 million of capital associated with the development of 30 delayed 2022 wells that were all turned-in-line (TIL) by July 20, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company plans to TIL 26 – 38 net wells. All guidance items exclude the impact of the pending Acquisition.

Hess reported net income of $119 million, or $0.39 per share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $667 million, or $2.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $201 million or $0.65 per share in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year quarter reflects lower realized selling prices, partially offset by the net impact of higher production volumes in the second quarter of 2023.

Matador Resources reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023 with an average production of 130,683 BOE per day (76,345 barrels of oil per day), adjusted net income of $170.1 million, or adjusted earnings of $1.42 per diluted common share, and adjusted EBITDA of $423.3 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Marine Products announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Marine Products is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names of Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Marine Products generated net sales of $116.2 million, a 21 percent increase compared to $95.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net sales was due to an 11 percent increase in the number of boats sold during the quarter and a 10 percent increase in the average selling price per boat, as well as an increase in parts and accessories sales. Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2023 were $0.42, an increase of 45 percent compared to $0.29 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Marine Products announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable September 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2023.

Weatherford International announced its results for the second quarter of 2023. Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,274 million, an increase 7% sequentially and 20% year-over-year. Operating income was $201 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $185 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $104 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $82 million, compared to $72 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA* was $291 million, an increase of 8% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. Basic income per share was $1.14, compared to $1.00 in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.08 in the second quarter of 2022.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries reported second quarter 2023 operating revenues of $767 million, compared to operating revenues of $779 million in the first quarter. The net income attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $5 million, compared to $49 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss of $0.31 per diluted share, compared to earnings per diluted share of $4.11 in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a gain, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $18 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, as compared to a gain of $34 million, or $3.48 per diluted share in the first quarter. The first quarter also included a $25 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, gain on the redemption of debt. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $235 million, compared to $240 million in the previous quarter.

REFINERS

Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy to Perform from Outperform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped as investors assessed Big Tech results while caution reigned ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell, hurt by results from LVMH, while those of FTSE slid due to underwhelming earnings from Rio Tinto and bank Lloyds. On the Asian front, Japan's Nikkei ended lower led by declines in auto and tyre makers. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks closed down on stimulus skepticism. Gold prices climbed amid safe-haven demand ahead of the Fed decision and the dollar edged down. Oil prices dropped as industry data showed a build in U.S. crude inventories.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.