Oil Trading at 15-Month Low Amid Banking Sector Concerns

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex. U.S. stock futures are trading near the flatline as investors digest recent headlines from over the weekend, including news of UBS acquiring Credit Suisse, and as they brace themselves for the possibility of a rate hike this Wednesday.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading at their lowest levels in 15 months, amid concerns within the banking sector and the possibility of a rate hike which will put a dent in fuel demand. Over the weekend, UBS announced they will acquire Credit Suisse in order to prevent a financial crisis in Europe. On the supply side, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and OPEC Secretary General Haaitham Al Ghais have stressed the need to coordinate to ensure prices do not fluctuate. This topic will be discussed at the OPEC+ JMMC meeting two weeks from today. In international news, there are new reports indicating strikes in France have now caused some refiners to halt operations.

Natural gas futures are higher as key consuming regions west of Texas and up into Michigan experience below-seasonal temperatures.

US INTEGRATEDS

Gerdes Energy upgraded ExxonMobil to Buy from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No license has been awarded to Eni and partners to date, a spokesman for the Italian energy group said on Friday, regarding a report that Russia's Lukoil and Eni had won two of Congo's offshore energy blocks.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Talos Energy announced that its Board of Directors approved a $100 million share repurchase program of the Company's common stock. This approval grants Talos's management the authority to repurchase shares opportunistically in the open market from time to time, in privately negotiated transactions, or by such other means as will comply with applicable state and federal securities laws. This is the Company's first authorization for share repurchases since its founding.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex announced that Sanjay Bishnoi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will relinquish his position effective April 10, 2023, to pursue another opportunity. Matthew Lemieux, Enerflex's Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasury, will be appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer following Mr. Bishnoi's departure.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were slightly up as investors bet the Federal Reserve would likely curb its aggressive rate hike trajectory to avoid the financial system stress following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. European stocks bounced off early lows as utilities and miners gained, offsetting some losses in bank stocks that were sparked by UBS' shotgun deal to buy Credit Suisse for a fraction of its market value. Japan's Nikkei closed at a two-month low and Chinese shares ended in the red. The dollar slipped, while U.S. gold futures rose. Oil prices fell to their lowest in 15 months on demand concerns.

