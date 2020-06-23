Oil trader Hin Leong has no future as an independent company-PwC

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd has no future as an independent company after it "grossly overstated" the value of its assets by at least $3 billion, according to a preliminary report prepared by a court-appointed supervisor.

    By Jessica Jaganathan and Anshuman Daga
    SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's Hin Leong Trading
(Pte) Ltd has no future as an independent company after it
"grossly overstated" the value of its assets by at least $3
billion, according to a preliminary report prepared by a
court-appointed supervisor.
    In the report filed this week in Singapore's High Court and
reviewed by Reuters, the interim judicial managers from
PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Pte. Ltd (PwC) said
they had found a significant number of irregularities in the
Singapore oil trader's finances. 
    Two sources close to the matter confirmed the findings,
which were based on documents and interviews with Hin Leong
employees in a two-month investigation into its finances and
trading activities.
    Hin Leong and PwC did not immediately respond to emailed
requests for comment. A spokesman for Rajah & Tann, the legal
adviser to the interim judicial managers, declined comment.
    Hin Leong, one of Asia's largest oil traders, was placed
under so-called judicial management in April after banks
demanded repayment of loans as oil prices crashed and the
coronavirus swept across the globe.
    It needs to restructure debts of about $3.5 billion and as
part of the judicial management process, PwC is running its
affairs. [nL3N2CF2Y0]
    The accountancy firm said that as of Oct. 31, 2019, Hin
Leong had overstated its assets, including at least $2.23
billion in accounts receivables, unlikely to be recovered, and
$800 million in inventory shortfalls.
    "The overstatement existed to conceal significant losses
that the Company (Hin Leong) had accumulated over the years,"
PwC said in the report.
    
    THE LIM FAMILY   
    Hin Leong currently has liabilities of $3.5 billion and
assets of $257 million and PwC said that on its own, the company
  "has no reasonable prospect of being restructured or
rehabilitated".
    "However, there may be some prospect of restructuring if the
Company is put together with other companies in the Hin Leong
Group with the support and cooperation of the Lim Family," the
report said.
    Hin Leong is owned by its founder Lim Oon Kuin, a
Singaporean in his 70s widely known as O.K. Lim, and his son Lim
Chee Meng, who is also known as Evan Lim, and daughter Lim Huey
Ching.
    PwC is proposing that Hin Leong be merged with other
companies either fully or partly owned by the Lim family
including Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd (OTPL), which is also under
judicial management, Xihe Group which owns a fleet of tankers,
Universal Group Holdings (UGH) and oil terminal Universal
Terminal to create an integrated petroleum trading platform.
[nL4N2CV0HY]
    "The proposed restructuring will require the commitment and
co-operation of the Lim Family to inject their personal assets
(including but not limited to their shares held in OTPL, Xihe
Group, UGH and Universal Terminal)," according to the report.
    It added that it was holding informal discussions with
potential investors to assess their interest in Hin Leong and
its subsidiaries Ocean Bunkering Services Pte Ltd and Hin Leong
Marine International Pte Ltd. 
    The investors include state-owned enterprises and other
companies from China and regional or global traders in oil and
gas, PwC said. 
    Davinder Singh Chambers LLC and nTan Corporate Advisory Pte
Ltd, the Lim family's legal and financial advisors respectively,
did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
    
    DERIVATIVES LOSSES
    In its report, PwC said it had found evidence to suggest
that Hin Leong had hidden about $808 million in losses from
derivatives trading over the past ten years by overstating
derivatives gains by as much as $2.1 billion.
    Hin Leong also "fabricated documents on a massive scale" to
give the impression that customers were paying the company,
helping to inflate its accounts receivables and secure
financing.  
    Hin Leong's founder O.K. Lim admitted in a court document
filed earlier this year to directing the firm not to disclose
hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.
[nL4N2C83RV]
    Dividends totalling $90 million were paid to shareholders of
Hin Leong in the financial years that ended October 2018 and
October 2017, PwC said.
    PwC added that it will continue its investigations after
submitting this report. 

