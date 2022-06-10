Oil

Oil tanker to pick up crude oil for Italy's Eni arrives in Venezuelan waters

Contributor
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

An oil tanker chartered to carry 650,000 barrels of diluted crude oil for Italy's Eni SpA on Friday arrived in Venezuelan waters, according to a document from state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela.

The Venezuelan crude cargo will be the first for Eni following a United States authorization issued last month allowing the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal that was halted by the Trump administration in 2020.

