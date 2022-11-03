World Markets
Oil tanker operator Euronav posts tenfold core profit increase

November 03, 2022 — 03:15 am EDT

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav EUAV.BR on Thursday reported a third-quarter core profit up by more than 10 times from a year earlier as the recovery in large crude tanker freight rates sped up.

The group's proportionate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $99.6 million from $9.1 million a year earlier.

