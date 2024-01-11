Oil tanker involved in U.S.-Iran dispute boarded by armed guards near Oman

By Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - An oil tanker involved in a dispute between the U.S. and Iran was boarded by armed individuals east of Oman and appeared to be changing course towards Iranian waters, according to a British maritime security firm and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority.

The ship, which loaded in the Iraqi port of Basra, and was heading to Aliaga in western Turkey, tracking data from LSEG showed.

The United States said at the time that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been trying to send Iranian oil to China, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

UKMTO said earlier on Thursday it had received a report that a vessel located around 50 nautical miles east of Oman's coast was boarded by four to five armed persons.

The UK authority, which provides maritime security information, said it was unable to make further contact with the vessel and authorities were still investigating the incident.

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment or further information.

The Suez Rajan was carrying more than 980,000 barrels of contraband Iranian crude oil last year when it was seized and the oil confiscated in the U.S. sanctions enforcement operation.

While Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea to show support for Hamas Islamists battling the Israeli offensive in Gaza, their incidents had been concentrated on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, to the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula.

Thursday's incident is located closer to the Strait of Hormuz, between Oman and Iran.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Ahmed Elimam and Parisa Hafezi; Additional reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Ros Russell)

