Oil tanker groups Euronav and Frontline to merge in $4.2 bln deal

OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker group Euronav EUAV.BR and Oslo-listed rival Frontline FRO.OL have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valuing the combined firm at $4.2 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Euronav's shareholders will own 59% of the combined tanker group while Frontline's owners will hold the remaining 41%, they said in a statement.

