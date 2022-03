March 31 (Reuters) - Oil shipping and storage operator Euronav EUAV.BR has suspended operations with Russian customers, it said on Thursday, emphasising that this business represents less than 5% of its turnover.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala Editing by David Goodman )

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 58 769 66 07))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.