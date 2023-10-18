Oil Surges, Iran Calls for Embargo on Israel

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, as a rally in crude oil outweighs weakness in the major market futures. The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is putting pressure on the broader market futures, with investors selling bonds and flocking to gold as a flight to safety.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures surged this morning and are holding on to gains on reports of a bombing overnight at a hospital in Gaza, which heightened geopolitical tensions. The attack caused oil prices to jump 3% and caught the attention of Islamic nations in the region as Iran called for a complete embargo on Israel. Following the incident, President Biden’s meetings with regional leaders in Jordan was cancelled. However, OPEC+ is not planning to take any immediate action on Iran's call, two sources from the producer group told Reuters. Elsewhere, President Maduro’s government and political opposition agreed to electoral guarantees for 2023 presidential elections, paving the way to ease some oil-related sanctions on Venezuela. In focus today is also EIA inventory data as last night’s API figures showed crude stocks were down 4.383M barrels in the latest week. Consensus for today’s official DOE data is looking for a crude draw of 300K barrels. On the demand side, China's economy grewfaster-than-expected in the third quarter, official data on Wednesday showed, suggesting a recent flurry of policy measures is helping to bolster a tentative recovery.

After five-consecutive days of losses, natural gas futures are trading higher on forecasts for colder weather, higher European gas prices and as consensus for a build of +82 Bcf vs the 5-year average of +86 Bcf in this week’s EIA storage data release.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and unions at its two liquefied natural gas export plants in Australia have reached agreement on pay and working conditions, the Offshore Alliance union said Tuesday as it called off strikes that had been planned to begin. The breakthrough followed days of talks mediated by Australia's Fair Work Commission to try and revive a tentative deal in September which ended weeks of strikes; talks to finalize that deal fell apart earlier this month after unions said Chevron (CVX) had reneged on commitments.

Exxon plans to begin restarting a coker at its 522,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery as early as Oct. 28, said two people familiar with plant operations. Exxon had hoped to begin the restart of the 45,000-bpd East Coker as early as Oct. 14, but the restart was pushed back to the end of the month, the sources said.

An oil tanker sanctioned by the U.S. government for breaching Western sanctions on Russian oil is proceeding to the Baytown refinery in Texas for unloading, Exxon Mobilsaid. Exxon, the current charterer of the vessel, was not targeted by the sanctions disclosed last week and said the deliveries were certified products of Canadian origin. The unloading by Exxon has been authorized by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the company said in a statement.

Construction of Europe's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility will begin in the Rotterdam port area next year, its developers said.The planned "Porthos" project will require an investment of 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) and is expected to be operational by 2026, said its developers, who include the Rotterdam port authorities and Dutch gas company Gasunie. Under the project, CO2 emitted by refineries and chemical plants operated by Shell, Exxon Mobil, Air Liquide and Air Products will be transported to empty gas fields under the North Sea around 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) off the Dutch coast.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Eni unit completed acquisition of Novamont.

Affiliates of QatarEnergy and Shell signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the supply of up to 3.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Qatar to the Netherlands. Pursuant to the SPAs, the LNG will be delivered to Gate LNG terminal located in the port of Rotterdam starting in 2026 for a term of 27 years.

Shell Upstream Overseas Services, a subsidiary of Shell, completed the sale of a 35% participating interest in Indonesia's Abadi Masela gas project to Indonesia's Pertamina and Malaysia's Petronas, Shell said in a statement. The three firms signed a sales agreement worth up to $650 million in July, with Pertamina's upstream unit Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) due to take 20% and Petronas Masela Sdn Bhd a 15% stake in the Indonesian gas block, moving the project forward after years of delay.

TotalEnergies will uphold a 1.99 euros per litre cap on fuel prices throughout 2024, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. "I welcome this decision," Le Maire told RTL radio.

Barclays upgraded Repsol to Overweight from Equal-Weight.

Gerdes Energy downgraded BP to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Barclays downgraded NOV to Underweight from Equal-Weight.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street's main index futures dipped as tensions continue to grow in the Middle East, while investors await major earnings. European stocks inched lower after a drop in shares of chipmakers, post ASML's lackluster results. Japan's Nikkei ended flat as investors measured the upbeat Chinese economic data against the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Oil prices leaped over concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region. Gold prices rallied to a near one-month high on safe-haven demand, while the dollar was subdued. US housing starts numbers and building permits data are due later in the day.

