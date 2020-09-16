Oil Surges as Hurricane Sally Disrupts U.S Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by further strength in the crude complex and major equity indices which rose as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period and on upbeat quarterly results. The central bank’s two-day meeting is its first under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2% to make up for periods where it is running below that target.

WTI crude oil futures surged a further ~2.25% in early trading, marginally outpacing Brent, backed by Hurricane Sally that closed more than a quarter of U.S. offshore output and last night’s API report that showed crude inventories unexpectedly decreased. Traders also digested reports that OPEC+ is unlikely to announce tomorrow further curbs to oil output this week despite a price drop and that they will extend the period for countries like Iraq and Nigeria to compensate for earlier overproduction. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, the API reported crude inventories fell 9.5 million barrels compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 1.3 million barrels. The industry report also showed gasoline stocks rose by 3.8 million barrels versus expectations of a 160,000 barrels draw while distillate fell by 1.1 million barrels compared with expectations for a build of 600,000 barrels.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and fell over 1% this morning, pressured by fading demand as the market moves into the heart of shoulder season.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Eni and bp announced a new gas discovery in the so-called "Great Nooros Area", located in the Abu Madi West Development Lease, in the conventional waters of the Nile Delta, offshore Egypt.

Reuters - A subsidiary of Total and Singapore LNG Corp have signed a deal for a rooftop solar power system at the Singapore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced that it has signed definitive agreements with its joint venture partner in India, UNO MINDA Group, to sell the assets of its wholly owned subsidiary Rohan BRC Gas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. to Minda Emer Technologies Ltd., a 50%/50% joint venture owned by Westport Fuel Systems and UNO MINDA.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the quarterly dividend with respect to third quarter of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on October 15, 2020, for shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources confirmed that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of September operations will be paid on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Scotiabank resumed coverage on CES Energy Solutions with a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating.

Press Release - Fluor announced that it has safely achieved mechanical completion of Valvoline’s new lubricants facility in Zhangjiagang, China, ahead of schedule. Fluor’s scope of work on the project included detailed engineering, procurement and construction management executed under a lump-sum services contract.

Reuters - PGS ASA reported that Q4 2020 expected to be weak, respite likely early next year.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced that it has completed the redemption of all of the remaining $34,482,000 aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 3% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028.

DRILLERS

Susquehanna downgraded Transocean to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Positive’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment. Gains in retail stocks nudged European equities higher. China stocks snapped a three-session rally to close lower, with consumer and healthcare shares leading losses, while Japanese stocks ended marginally higher. Oil prices jumped as a hurricane closed U.S. offshore production and an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly decreased. Gold prices rose, helped by a subdued dollar. The Japanese yen made significant gains and touched a two-week high. Data on retail sales is scheduled for release later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

