News & Insights

Energy
PXD

Oil supply growth remains limited as demand rises, says top U.S. shale executive

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

June 08, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Global demand for crude oil is continuing to rise but supply growth remains limited, a Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N executive said on Thursday.

The impact of recessionary fears on global crude oil also will be offset by Chinese demand, Pioneer Executive Vice President Beth McDonald said at the RBN Energy crude export conference in Houston.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)

((arathy.somasekhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.