Oil supply growth remains limited as demand rises, says top U.S. shale executive

HOUSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Global demand for crude oil is continuing to rise but supply growth remains limited, a Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N executive said on Thursday.

The impact of recessionary fears on global crude oil also will be offset by Chinese demand, Pioneer Executive Vice President Beth McDonald said at the RBN Energy crude export conference in Houston.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)

