Oil supplies from Russia's Novorossiisk port 50% behind schedule in Nov -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk failed to ship some 1.2 million metric tons of the 2.34 million tons of crude initially scheduled for export and transit in November, market sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

After briefly reopening on Thursday as a severe storm eased, Oil loadings at Novorossiisk were suspended again on Friday.

Storms in the Black Sea region over the last week have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia.

Novorossiisk handles Russian Urals and Siberian Light crudes as well as transit volumes of Kazakh KEBCO crude.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

