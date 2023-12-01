News & Insights

Oil supplies from Russia's Novorossiisk port 50% behind schedule in Nov -sources

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 01, 2023 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk failed to ship some 1.2 million metric tons of the 2.34 million tons of crude initially scheduled for export and transit in November, market sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

After briefly reopening on Thursday as a severe storm eased, Oil loadings at Novorossiisk were suspended again on Friday.

Storms in the Black Sea region over the last week have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia.

Novorossiisk handles Russian Urals and Siberian Light crudes as well as transit volumes of Kazakh KEBCO crude.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.