Oil storage group Vopak's Q3 core profit beats expectations

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak VOPA.AS reported on Friday core profit for the three months to September that beat market expectations.

The group, which runs tank terminals worldwide, said third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 212.5 million euros ($243.14 million), above an average estimate of 205 million by analysts.

($1=0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

