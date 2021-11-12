Oil storage group Vopak's Q3 core profit beats expectations

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published

Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak reported on Friday core profit for the three months to September that beat market expectations.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak VOPA.AS reported on Friday core profit for the three months to September that beat market expectations.

The group, which runs tank terminals worldwide, said third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 212.5 million euros ($243.14 million), above an average estimate of 205 million by analysts.

($1=0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 58 769 66 07))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More