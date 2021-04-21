Oil storage firm Vopak misses expectations for Q1 core profit

April 21 (Reuters) - Vopak's VOPA.AS first-quarter core profit missed market expectations on Wednesday, hurt by a weaker dollar and tight chemical markets.

The group, which operates tank terminals around the world, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 200.4 million euros ($240.98 million) in the three months to March, missing analysts' average estimate of 211 million euros.

($1=0.8316 euros)

