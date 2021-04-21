Oil storage firm Vopak misses expectations for Q1 core profit

Contributor
Pawel Goraj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Vopak's first-quarter core profit missed market expectations on Wednesday, hurt by a weaker dollar and tight chemical markets.

April 21 (Reuters) - Vopak's VOPA.AS first-quarter core profit missed market expectations on Wednesday, hurt by a weaker dollar and tight chemical markets.

The group, which operates tank terminals around the world, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 200.4 million euros ($240.98 million) in the three months to March, missing analysts' average estimate of 211 million euros.

($1=0.8316 euros)

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((pawel.goraj@tr.com; +48 58 769 66 93; +48 691 300 847 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters