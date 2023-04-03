Oil stocks rally after OPEC+ announces output cut

Adds U.S. premarket prices, analyst comments

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil stocks were set to follow a rally in European peers on Monday as crude prices rose more than 5% following a surprise announcement by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers to cut production.

OPEC+ announced on Sunday further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, in a surprise decision that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices and the United States called inadvisable.

The move lifted Brent crude LCOc1 prices to as high as $86.4, their highest in a month and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rallied to hit $81.69, its highest level since January, as analysts scrambled to raise their oil price forecasts for the coming years. O/R

Both were last trading just off those peaks, but still up over 5%.

"We believe that the decision could have an impact of at least $5-10/bbl on the Brent price in 2023 and have positive implications for the sector," said Massimo Bonisoli, analyst at investment bank Equita.

Energy stocks in Europe were the biggest sectoral gainers.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index .SXEP was up 3.7% by 0908 GMT, set for its biggest one-day gain since November. Shares in oil majors BP BP.L, Shell SHEL.L, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Eni ENI.MI all rose around 4%.

U.S. oil majors Chevron CVX.N and ExxonMobil XOM.N rose 3.4% and 3.7% respectively in premarket trading.

Alastair Syme, head of energy research at Citi, said investors had been recently reducing the weight of energy stocks in their portfolios, and that any move to re-weight would likely benefit most the largest cap stocks.

Other oil producers Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, ConocoPhillips COP.N, Devon Energy DVN.N, Marathon Oil MRO.N and APA Corp APA.O gained between 3.8% and 5% in premarket trading.

