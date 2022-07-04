Oil stocks lift FTSE 100 as crude prices strengthen

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 1.0%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

July 4 (Reuters) - UK's top share index rose on Monday, boosted by oil stocks as crude markets gained on concerns over tight supplies, with investors awaiting the earnings season to pick up pace to gauge the impact of surging prices and higher interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1% by 0713 GMT, and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC added 0.5%, with overall trading volumes lightened by a U.S. holiday.

Both the indexes started the second half of 2022 on a subdued note on Friday after a rough first six months amid worries that aggressive rate hikes to tame soaring inflation would trigger a global recession.

Oil majors BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L on Monday rose 4% and 3.4%, respectively, as crude priced edged higher on tight supplies amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia. O/R

Shares of Grafton Group GFTU_u.L dropped 5.1%, weighing on the mid-cap index, after the building materials supplier said Gavin Slark would step down as chief executive officer on Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.