Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%. O/R

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L jumped 8.6% after agreeing a new 70 million pound ($91.5 million) lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

Outsourcing group Capita Plc CPI.L rose 1.9% as it said it had received an extension to its contract with Transport for London (TfL) from October 2021 to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million).

