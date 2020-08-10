BP

Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%. O/R

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L jumped 8.6% after agreeing a new 70 million pound ($91.5 million) lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

Outsourcing group Capita Plc CPI.L rose 1.9% as it said it had received an extension to its contract with Transport for London (TfL) from October 2021 to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million).

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP CPI NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More