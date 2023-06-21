Oil steady after surprise dip in U.S. crude stocks offsets demand fears

By Arathy Somasekhar

June 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices held on to most of the previous day's gains in early trade on Thursday as markets weighed an unexpected draw in U.S. crude oil stocks against the prospect of weaker demand after the Federal Reserve chairman hinted at further interest rate hikes.

Brent LCOc1 futures slipped 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $72.48 at 0015 GMT.

Official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due later on Thursday. The report was delayed by a day following the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in congressional testimony reinforced that the central bank's objective was to rein in inflation and said two more 25-basis point rate hikes by year end was "a pretty good guess".

Higher interest rates ultimately increase borrowing costs for consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom))

