Oil Steadies, Turning Higher Ahead of Chairman Powell’s Testimony Today

The energy sector is set for a flat to lower start, tracking modest gains in crude. U.S stock futures are lower as investors await Chairman Powell’s semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

WTI and Brent crude oil future steadied and turned higher while the market remains cautious ahead of Chairman Powell’s testimony later today, and on the prospect the Bank of England will be hawkish in their monetary policy decision tomorrow. Two Fed policymakers and an economist are set to join Mr. Powell with their focus expected to remain on bringing down inflation. British inflation held at 8.7% in May, defying predictions of a drop and increasing expectations the Bank of England will raise interest rates by an estimated 50 basis points on Thursday. Analysts’ predict a drawdown in U.S crude stocks when the API figures are release later this afternoon, with estimates predicting inventories fell by about 400K barrels in the week ending June 16.

Natural gas futures edged lower this morning on forecasts for higher inventories as consensus for EIA weekly storage data due tomorrow has a build of +93 Bcf vs the 5-year average of +86 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Exxon Mobil and Guyana are in talks over which unexplored offshore areas will be returned to the government, people close to the discussions said, as the nascent oil nation seeks to attract new operators to the country.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) is one of the investors in talks with Eni over the possibility of buying a minority stake in the energy group's low-carbon unit Plenitude.

Bloomberg reported that Eni is nearing a deal to acquire oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group for about $5 billion. Eni could announce a deal as soon as this week for private equity-backed Neptune. Eni is poised to beat out suitors including TotalEnergiesfor the asset.

Six European companies will invest in projects worth a total of 1.2 trillion won ($929.27 million) in South Korea, spanning areas such as batteries and renewable energy, the country's industry ministry said in a statement. The companies - Imerys, Umicore, Continental, Nylacast, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Equinor - will invest in fields including batteries, automotive materials and offshore wind power, the ministry said.

A fire broke out at Equinor's Gina Krog oil platform in the North Sea, halting output, a company spokesperson said. The fire has been put out, the spokesperson added.

Financial Times reported that the new boss of Petrobras said it would be a “fatal error” not to replenish its oil reserves, as the Brazilian state-controlled company tries to overcome opposition to plans for drilling off the mouth of the Amazon river.

Petrobras denied that it has received any type of instruction or guideline to stop or close any other type of transaction with Braskem. The company reaffirms that there is no decision from the Executive Board or the Board of Directors in relation to the process of divestment or increase of interest in Braskem or any other company.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Petrobras to Buy from Neutral.

Repsol informed that the Company reached the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-back Programme, i.e. 35,000,000 shares (representing approximately 2.64% of Repsol´s share capital prior to the execution of the capital reduction referred to below). As a result of the foregoing, and in accordance with the terms of the Buy-back Program, the Company also informed that the purpose of the Buy-back Programme has been fulfilled and that, therefore, its completion occurs before the deadline of validity (July 31, 2023).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Arbor Realty Trust will replace Ranger Oil in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 23. Baytex Energy acquired Ranger Oil in a deal that closed.

SM Energy announced certain updates on second quarter 2023 activity. The Company continued to repurchase shares under its $500 million aggregate stock repurchase program, resulting in a total of 2.6 million shares, or 2.2% of shares outstanding (as of March 31, 2023), repurchased during the second quarter. The Company is revising guidance for the second quarter and full year to reflect higher production and lower costs. Second quarter 2023 revised guidance includes: +4% increase in production (at 42% oil) from the previous mid-point; ($0.50) reduction in LOE per Boe from the previous mid-point; (10%) reduction in capital expenditures before acquisitions from the previous mid-point. Full year 2023 revised guidance includes: +1 MMBoe increase in production from the previous mid-point (which includes 0.2 MMBoe production from the high-oil content acquisition); An increase in the oil percentage to 43%-44%; ($0.50) reduction in LOE per Boe from the previous mid-point; ($50) million reduction in capital expenditures before acquisitions, which includes the additional rig starting in October 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023. Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 11, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting.

BTIG initiated coverage on Tidewater Inc with a Buy rating.

DRILLERS

Seadrill announced that it has entered into definitive sale and purchase agreements under which Seadrill will sell the tender-assist units known as the West Vencedor, T-15 and T-16 to certain affiliates of Energy Drilling Pte. Ltd. for aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $85 million. The operations and marketing of the Tender-Assist Units are currently managed by Edrill under existing agreements. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early Q3 2023. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Tender-Assist Units will be owned by Edrill.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SEACOR Marine Holdings announced that it had entered into a new $28.0 million senior secured term loan facility with an affiliate of Hudson Structured Capital Management to refinance in full the shipyard financings maturing in 2023 and 2024 provided by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) Co. in connection with the 2019 and 2020 delivery of three Rolls Royce UT771CDL designed platform supply vessels of 3,800 tons deadweight capacity with dynamic position class 2 and firefighting class 1 notations. The facility provides for a new 5-year term loan that bears interest at a fixed rate of 10.25% and is secured by first priority mortgages on each of the three PSVs and guaranteed by SEACOR Marine. The PSVs are currently chartered in the Middle East and Angola.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed in cautious trading ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony where he is expected to strike a hawkish tone. Real estate stocks dragged European indexes lower, while data affirming stubborn inflation in Britain sent London stocks down. Japan's Nikkei ended higher with Softbank and chip-related shares leading the gains. Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed, while oil prices rose.

