Oil Steadies, Traders Weigh Bearish Economic Data Against Lingering Middle East Tensions

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, supported by mild continued strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures. Equity sentiment dropped this morning following hotter-than-expected inflation data for January, driving Treasury yields higher and raising doubts that the Federal Reserve would be able to cut rates several times this year.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures steadied this morning, losing momentum as traders weigh bearish economic data against lingering Middle East tensions and updates from the EIA and OPEC. In their monthly report, OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and 2025 and raised its economic growth forecasts for both years saying there was further upside potential. The group said world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million bpd in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month. OPEC’s release followed comments from the EIA who said this morning that global oil markets should remain "comfortable" this year with world consumption increasing by 1.2M to 1.3M bpd. Linger concerns of weak global demand coupled with a higher for longer interest rate environment continued to wrangle sentiment.

Natural gas futures extended their slide lower for the sixth-consecutive session, pressured by moderating weather forecasts in key consuming regions, reports showing near-record output and robust storage levels.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi state oil company Aramco has started trading a U.S. crude oil grade that underpins the global Brent benchmark in a process run by oil-index publisher S&P Global Commodity Insights.

British oil and gas company BP produced 1.4 million metric tons of oil in Azerbaijan in January, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry said. Its 2023 output stood at 17.8 million tons, the ministry reported in January.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy, Delfin LNG LLC and Gunvor Group Ltd, through Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, announced the entrance into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export deal that includes executed Sales and Purchase Agreements for long-term liquefaction offtake.

CNX Resources announced the pricing of $400 million of its 7.250% senior notes due 2032 at a price to the public of 100.0% of their face value. The offering of Notes is expected to close on February 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed by all of CNX's restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility.

Verde Clean Fuels and Cottonmouth Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced that the parties have executed a Joint Development Agreement for the proposed development, construction, and operation of a facility to produce commodity-grade gasoline utilizing associated natural gas feedstock supplied from Diamondback’s operations in the Permian Basin

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Expro announced it had entered into a definitive agreement (subject to customary closing conditions and working capital adjustments) to acquire Coretrax, a technology leader in performance drilling tools and wellbore cleanup, well integrity and production optimization solutions, from an investment group led by Buckthorn Partners.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne announced that the Company and Saudi Aramco have finalized the contractual terms related to a recent 7-rig tender award.

Seadrill Limited initiated a share repurchase program December 14, 2023 to repurchase up to $250 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and NYSE until no later than September 30, 2024 pursuant to an agreement with Fearnley Securities AS and its subsidiary, Fearnley Securities.

REFINERS

The Board of Directors of Phillips 66 has appointed Robert W. Pease to serve on the board, effective immediately. Following the appointment, the board consists of 14 directors, 12 of whom are independent. In addition, Phillips 66 and Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Elliott”) have agreed to work together to identify a second mutually agreed director to be named over the coming months.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped after January and year over year CPI increased greater than expected. European shares fell as caution set in, with rate-sensitive technology shares hitting a one-week low. Japan's Nikkei closed at a fresh 34-year high as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The yen fell close to the psychological 150 per dollar level. Meanwhile, the pound rose to an almost six-month high against the euro after UK's stronger-than-forecast wage data. In commodities, oil prices climbed as uncertainty over fighting in the Middle East kept markets on edge and gold prices gained.

