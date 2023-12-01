Oil Steadies, Market Seemingly Unconvinced Cuts by OPEC+ WIll Lift Prices

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly lower start, pressured by mild weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures were largely subdued as investors were on edge in the run up to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that are expected to hold clues on the interest rate path.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures steadied with the market seemingly unconvinced that the latest round of production cuts by the OPEC+ coalition will be able to lift prices out of their recent slump. Yesterday OPEC+ producers agreed to remove around 2.2 million bpd of oil from the global market in the first quarter of next year, which included a rolling over of Saudi Arabia and Russia's current 1.3 million bpd of voluntary cuts. The market received the news with skepticism and confusion, driven by concerns about compliance given the voluntary nature of the reductions, as well as investors' prior expectations of deeper cuts.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps over most of the US from OH, TN and the Lower MS Valleys westward to the Pacific Coast, especially across the northern and central Great Plains.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Pipeline operator Sentinel Midstream said on Friday it has formed a joint venture with Exxon Mobil to provide pipeline connectivity between crude oil terminals in Louisiana.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Biden administration has forced a Saudi Aramco-backed venture capital firm to sell its shares in a Silicon Valley AI chip startup backed by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, Bloomberg News reported. Altman-backed Rain Neuromorphics, a startup designing chips that mimic the way the brain works and aims to serve companies using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, raised $25 million in 2022. Aramco's Prosperity7, a lead investor in the $25 million round for Rain AI, sold its shares in the startup after a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, people familiar with the matter said, according to the Bloomberg report.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may trim the price for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia for the first time in seven months, despite an extension of its voluntary supply cut, as the market deals with ample supply and tepid demand. State oil giant Saudi Aramcomay cut the January official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light by about $1 to around $3 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, according to six respondents surveyed by Reuters.

Brazil is expected to join the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries in January but would not take part in the group's coordinated output caps, the chief executive of state-run oil firm Petrobras told Reuters. "There is no quota," Jean Paul Prates said in an interview. "We would never be part of an organization that imposes (production) quotas to Brazil, Petrobras is a publicly-traded company and we cannot have quotas."

According to Reuters, Petrobras signed new natural gas supply contracts with CEG.

TotalEnergies announced the signature of an agreement to divest the 36.36% minority stake, held by TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa, in National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Natref) to the Prax Group. The transaction is subject to customary approvals, consents and authorisations. Located at Sasolburg (Free State, South Africa), Natref refinery has a capacity of 108 500 barrels of oil per day, supplies the main South African inland market of Johannesburg area and is operated by a Joint Venture between Sasol (63.64%) and TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (36.36%).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil issued an all-clear after a partial power outage resulted in emissions from the boiler stack at its Sarnia, Canada, plant, according to a community alert. "Personnel are working to return the site to normal operations," the company added. The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the company says on its website.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources announced that Timothy S. Bedard will join the company this month as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced that it has completed the redemption of the Corporation's outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due October 21, 2024, which had an aggregate principal amount of $288.0 million, on November 30, 2023.

Shawcor announced today that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its pipe coating business to Tenaris S.A.. The Company has received total proceeds of US$182.6 million, including estimated working capital and US$16.9 million in cash, for effective proceeds of US$165.7 million (or approximately CDN$225 million).

DRILLERS

Noble announced changes to its share capital. During the period since October 31, 2023, 32,238 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued. 13,514 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain holders of warrants as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. The exercise price was USD 19.27 per A ordinary share for 10,471 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 23.13 per A ordinary share for 3,008 of the new A ordinary shares and 35 A ordinary shares were issued as a result of a cashless exercise. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to USD 271,351.21. Additionally, 18,724 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain employees of Noble at no cost as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units. The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. As a result of the changes, there are a total of 141,086,312 A ordinary shares of Noble issued and outstanding with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 each.

Susquehanna resumed coverage of Noble with Neutral rating and a $52 price target.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. announced that Montana Renewables, LLC renewable diesel facility has returned to normal operations. The previously announced steam drum replacement and turnaround activity has been successfully completed, and the facility is now processing over 12,000 barrels per day of renewable feedstock.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Williams announced that it has successfully closed two strategic transactions that now position the company as the third largest gatherer in the DJ Basin. First, the acquisition of Cureton Front Range LLC, whose assets include gas gathering pipelines and two processing plants serving producers across 225,500 dedicated acres. And second, the purchase of KKR’s 50 percent ownership interest in Rocky Mountain Midstream Holdings LLC (RMM), resulting in 100 percent ownership of RMM for Williams.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking Wall Street's indexes were largely subdued as investors eagerly waited for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments later in the day that are expected to hold clues on the interest rate path. European shares were up, boosted by gains in mining sector. Japan’s Nikkei fell, weighed down by losses in tech shares. Gold was set for a third straight weekly gain as the dollar edged lower. Oil prices were mixed, after falling over 2% on Thursday on perceptions that the voluntary output cuts agreed by OPEC+ producers were underwhelming.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.