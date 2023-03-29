Oil steadies as U.S. crude draw offset by Russian supplies, stronger dollar

By Laila Kearney

March 29 (Reuters) - Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday as a surprise draw in U.S. crude oil stockpiles that supported prices was offset by a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies and stronger dollar.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were unchanged at $78.28 a barrel at 0020 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude CLc1 fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.91 a barrel.

Helping to support prices, U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as refineries ramped up production after maintenance season and imports fell to a two-year low, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. EIA/S

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.

Meanwhile, reports about Russian crude production falling by around 300,000 barrels a day in the first three weeks of March, less than the targeted cuts of 500,000 bpd, and strength in the U.S. dollar, erased oil price gains.

The dollar index =USD, which generally trades inversely with oil, was 0.18% higher on Wednesday at 102.67, pulling away from the near seven-week low reached late last week.

