Oil Steadies as Market Participants Focus on Waning Demand in the US and China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stock futures are mostly lower in the pre-market tracking weakness in the major equity futures which are down after Moody’s lowered its U.S. credit rating outlook to negative from stable.

Following three-consecutive weeks of declines for crude contracts, WTI and Brent oil futures steadied as market participants focus on waning demand in the United States and China. Traders are continuing to key in on last week’s EIA forecasts which highlighted expectations for a decrease in demand and gasoline consumption. Mixed signals from the U.S. central bank are also weighing in on oil prices after last week’s hawkish comments from the Fed. The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report released this morning and showed revisions to their 2023 world demand growth and supply growth forecasts, up to +2.5M bpd and +1.8M bpd, respectively. Meanwhile, 2024 demand growth and supply growth estimates were left unchanged m/m.

Natural gas futures jumped this morning on forecasts for cooler temperatures in the western third of the country, especially the upper northwest.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron said it had resumed supplying natural gas from the offshore Tamar gas field to customers in Israel and the region after it was told by Israel's Energy Ministry to resume production. Production from the field is expected to reach full capacity within a few days, industry sources said. Chevron, which operates the field, had been instructed by the ministry to shut down the field, which is a major source of gas to Israel's power generators and industry, at the outset of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza that began on Oct. 7.

Iraq has signed a settlement agreement with U.S. energy Exxon Mobil to finalise its exit from the West Qurna 1 oilfield and allow Petrochina to become the field's lead contractor, a senior Iraqi oil executive said.

Exxon Mobil is set to unveil its long-awaited lithium strategy with an announcement that it aims to start production of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal in Arkansas by 2026, according to a source with direct knowledge of the oil major's plans. Exxon's expansion into the sector comes as emerging technologies aim to boost global production of the ultralight metal by filtering it from salty brine deposits found across the globe and supplying it to battery makers eager for fresh sources.

Exxon Mobil announced plans to become a leading producer of lithium, a key component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Work has begun for the company’s first phase of North America lithium production in southwest Arkansas, an area known to hold significant lithium deposits. The product offer will be branded as Mobil Lithium, building on the rich history of deep technical partnership between Mobil and the automotive industry.

Exxon Mobil said it plans to start producing lithium by 2027, amid growing demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP, Edison and Shell pressed a U.S.-EU energy group to intervene in a dispute with liquefied natural gas exporter Venture Global LNG over the U.S. firm's failure to deliver contract supplies of the fuel. The companies appealed to the U.S.-EU Task Force on Energy Security last month, and a Shell executive urged them to require Venture Global LNG to "immediately begin to perform" under their signed contracts.

According to Bloomberg, TotalEnergies SE is nearing a deal to buy a fleet of natural gas-fired power plants in Texas as it looks to expand in the US market, according to people familiar with the matter. The 2.3-gigawatt portfolio is owned by independent power producer TexGen Power LLC and provides capacity equivalent to more than two nuclear reactors. That’s enough to serve nearly half a million homes on the hottest days in the US state, based on figures from the Texas grid operator.

TotalEnergies signed an agreement with U.S. company TexGen to acquire three gas-fired power plants representing 1.5 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity in Texas for $635 million, the company said in a statement.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Diamond Offshore Drilling announced it has entered into a drilling contract with an independent operator to utilize the Ocean BlackRhino for work offshore Guinea-Bissau. The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a one-well contract with a minimum duration of 30 days representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization. Work under the new contract is expected to commence in July 2024 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract.

Evercore ISI resumed coverage of Precision Drilling with Outperform rating.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BKV Corporation and EnLink Midstream announced the initial injection of carbon dioxide (CO2) waste generated from EnLink's Bridgeport natural gas processing plant, and neighboring operations, at BKV's Barnett Zero carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) facility, marking a major step toward reducing CO2 emissions associated with BKV's natural gas production in north Texas' Barnett Shale. Barnett Zero is one of the first purpose-drilled, Class II commercial carbon sequestration well injecting CO2 waste from natural gas processing plants in the United States, and with the initial injection, BKV and EnLink will be among the first energy companies to have commercial carbon capture and sequestration operations in the nation.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were slightly down as markets digested news that Moody's has lowered its outlook for the U.S. credit rating to "negative". Also, lingering risk of a government shutdown this week looms over markets, while the consumer price inflation report on Tuesday and the retail sales data on Wednesday are on investors’ radar. European shares rose, aided by healthcare, while Japan’s Nikkei ended flat. Oil prices were slightly up, amid renewed concerns over waning demand in the United States and China, and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve. Gold prices inched up as the dollar edged down against a basket of currencies.

