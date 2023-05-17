Oil Steadies As Concerns of Tight Supply Outweigh Surprise Build in Crude Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major market futures. Stock futures are higher this morning as investors remain hopeful politicians will come to an agreement soon over the U.S. debt ceiling.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures steadied as concerns over tight supply later this year modestly outweigh a surprise build in U.S crude inventories in last night’s API release. Yesterday, The International Energy Agency predicted demand would outpace supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year, with China making up 60% of oil demand growth in 2023. According to the API, U.S. crude stockpiles rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 12, outpacing an expected 900,000-barrel drawdown. Additionally, China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter adding to fuel demand concerns.

Natural gas futures are extending this week’s gains as concerns over a drop in production due to less rigs continues to lend support.

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and Exxon Mobil are seeking Australia's backing for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen projects as they look to increase investment in a bid to slash intensity of carbon emissions.

Gerdes Energy upgraded Exxon Mobil to Buy from Neutral.

Exxon Mobil and its contractors spent more than $400 million locally in Guyana in 2022, and more than $900 million since the company's first oil discovery in the country in 2015, it said on a statement on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP considered buying stakes in biofuel feedstock producers and investing directly in farming ventures to secure supplies as the global race for the low-carbon fuel gathers pace, a senior executive told Reuters.

Repsol will develop more than 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects in Italy, costing around 500 million euros ($550 million), the company's renewables head told Reuters.

Shell will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production to boost offshore oil output, the companies said on Wednesday.

Jefferies downgraded Repsol to Hold from Buy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Ovintiv announced that it has priced an offering of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2025 $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2028 $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033 and $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.100% senior notes due 2053. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount for the 2025 Notes, 99.973% of the principal amount for the 2028 Notes, 99.793% of the principal amount for the 2033 Notes and 99.796% of the principal amount for the 2053 Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.19 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 9, 2023, to holders of record on May 30, 2023.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on June 16, 2023 to holders of record as of June 6, 2023. A distribution of $0.11 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Citi downgraded Magellan Midstream to Neutral from Buy.

RBC downgraded Magellan Midstream to Sector Perform from Outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as top lawmakers inched closer to a deal to avert a debt default. European shares slipped as a slew of downbeat corporate updates weighed on sentiment. Japan's Nikkei share average closed above the 30,000 level for the first time since September 2021. Oil prices edged higher despite a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories. Gold prices eased as the dollar gained after the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushed back against prospects of interest rate cuts this year.

