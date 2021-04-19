Oil Steadies Amid Virus Surge in India, Other Countries

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a muted open, backed by modest gains in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures trade lower following last week’s rally, supported by blowout economic data and better-than-expected earnings from the major banks. Investors are bracing for the start of earnings season for the energy sector this week, as Halliburton and Baker Hughes are set to report on Wednesday before the bell.

Oil prices steadied as concerns about demand from rising coronavirus infections in India and other countries were tempered by a weaker U.S. dollar. India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections which lifted overall cases to just over 15 million, making the country the second-worst affected after the United States. Meanwhile, JP Morgan now expects Brent prices to break the $70 mark by May, compared with September in their previous forecast, the bank said in a recent note. It still expects them to finish the year at a similar level of about $74.

Natural gas futures are higher by 1.3% to $2.711. LNG feedgas flows were estimated yesterday at just below record levels while preliminary estimates have production falling further today. The 6-10 day forecast yesterday has MT, the Dakota's and everywhere East of a line from Minnesota down to Louisiana below seasonal. Everywhere else is expected to experience above seasonal temperatures.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to The WSJ, BP PLC has been one of the companies most responsible for the burning of unwanted natural gas in the busiest U.S. oil field. Now it is trying to clean up its act. The British oil giant plans to spend about $1.3 billion to build a massive network of pipes and other infrastructure to collect and capture natural gas produced as a byproduct from oil wells in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. It plans to announce Monday that it will eliminate routine flaring of natural gas in the oil field by 2025.

Eni, through its subsidiary Eni RAK, has been awarded Block 7 located in the onshore of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement was signed between the Chairman of Eni RAK, Fuad Krekshi, and the Chief Executive of the Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority, Nishant Dighe, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Reuters, Marcelo Gasparino, a Petrobras board member, has submitted a letter of resignation, the company said in a Friday evening securities filing. Gasparino, who represents market investors on the board of the state-run oil company, had previously said he planned to resign to force a new shareholders' meeting.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Susquehanna upgraded APA to Positive from Neutral.

BMO downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to Market Perform from Outperform.

Penn Virginia provided operational update. The company sold 16,324 barrels of oil per day for the first quarter of 2021, exceeding the high end of the most recent guidance range. Total sales volumes for the first quarter of 2021 were 20,534 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Total production for the seven days ending March 31, 2021 averaged over 20,000 BOPD and 25,000 BOEPD. Estimated capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2021 of approximately $54 million, which was below the low end of the most recent guidance range. It generated free cash flow for the sixth consecutive quarter, which lowered Long-term debt to $376 million and Net Debt to $364 million as of March 31, 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

BMO upgraded Baker Hughes to Outperform from Market Perform.

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX announced today the completion of an investment in QLM Technology Ltd, which has developed a revolutionary quantum gas camera with a unique ability to detect, visualize and quantify emissions of methane, helping organizations to achieve net zero through mitigation of emission sources.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Gibson Energy announced that it has become the first public energy company in North America to fully transition its principal syndicated revolving credit facility into a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures eased after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for quarterly earnings reports. Prospects of global economic recovery and strong earnings season lifted European stocks. Japan's Nikkei closed flat, in response to a global chip shortage and growing coronavirus fears. The dollar fell, after Federal Reserve reiterated that spike in inflation is likely to be temporary, while gold edged higher. Oil prices were lower, weighed by demand concerns.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.