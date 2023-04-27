Oil Steadies Amid Surprise OPEC Production Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, aided by strength in the broader markets and light gains in the crude complex. Earnings continue to pick up across the sector.

Oil prices were steady on Thursday after a price drop the previous day reversed the supportive impact of a surprise OPEC production cut announced this month. Prices stabilized as Russian Deputy Prime Alexander Novak described oil markets on Thursday as balanced. The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers does not see the need for further oil output cuts but is always able to adjust its policy, Novak said. Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday as jitters about a U.S. downturn overshadowed a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. capital goods spending fell more than expected in the latest data overnight, and weak risk sentiment spread from the banking sector following First Republic Bank's continued slump.

Natural gas futures are higher by 1% ahead of weekly inventory data.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Josu Jon Imaz, the chief executive Repsol, asked European Union authorities to put an end to imports of Russian oil products to the bloc through third destinations.

Repsol posted net income of €1.112 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a period in which the company accentuated its multienergy profile with the launch of an innovative program, unique in Spain, that links all its customer energy offerings.

The Board of Directors meeting of TotalEnergies on April 26, 2023 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, decided the distribution of a first interim dividend of 0.74 €/share for fiscal year 2023, an increase of 7.25% compared to the three interim dividends paid for fiscal year 2022 and identical to the final ordinary dividend for fiscal year 2022. This increase is in line with the shareholder return policy confirmed by the Board of Directors in February 2023.

Following the announcement of its project to spin-off its Canadian assets, TotalEnergies received several unsolicited offers among which an offer from Suncor Energy Inc. for the acquisition of the entirety of the shares of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd; this offer materialized over the last month. Per the signed agreement, Suncor would acquire the entirety of the shares of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd for a consideration including a C$5.5 billion cash payment at closing (about US$4.1 billion) and additional payments that could reach a maximum of C$600 million (about US$450 million) under specific conditions.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CNX Resources released financial and operational results for the first quarter 2023. The company announced a quarterly Total Revenue and Other Operating Income of $1,276 million and a quarterly share of $3.61.

Marathon Oil announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 17, 2023.

On April 26, 2023, Ovintiv entered into a Term Credit Agreement by and among Ovintiv, as borrower, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto which provides for a two-year, $825 million term loan facility, to be funded on the date on which certain conditions, including the prior or substantially concurrent consummation of the Permian Acquisition, have been satisfied or waived by the requisite lenders. The Term Loan Facility is intended to partially finance Ovintiv's previously announced acquisition of assets from Black Swan Oil & Gas, LLC, PetroLegacy II Holdings, LLC, Piedra Energy III Holdings, LLC, and Piedra Energy IV Holdings, LLC.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that the Board of Directors (Board) has named Richard P. Dealy as the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024. Dealy will replace current CEO Scott D. Sheffield, who will retire at the end of 2023. Sheffield is expected to continue to serve on the Board following his retirement. The Board also previously nominated Dealy for election to the Company’s Board.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Pioneer reported first quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $5.00 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the first quarter was $1.3 billion, or $5.21 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter was $2.3 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.34 per common share. The dividend is payable June 21, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Core Laboratories reported first quarter 2023 revenue of $128,400,000. Core's operating income was $6,500,000, with diluted earnings per share of $0.05, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $14,500,000, yielding operating margins over 11%, and EPS, ex-items, of $0.19. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded: 1) approximately $6,500,000 of non-cash stock compensation expense associated with full recognition of unvested awards for employees who have reached their eligible retirement age, and 2) facility exit and consolidation expenses of $1,700,000. The facility exit and consolidation expenses are associated with Core's continuing efforts to improve operational efficiencies and optimize Core's global network to support its clients.

Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $40.7 million or $0.68 per share, compared with earnings of $17.4 million, or $0.29 per share for the 2022 first quarter. Consolidated revenues for the 2023 first quarter were $750.4 million compared with $610.8 million reported for the 2022 first quarter.

NOV reported first quarter 2023 revenues of $1.96 billion, a decrease of 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $126 million, or 6.4 percent of sales. Operating profit was $126 million, or 6.4 percent of sales. Under Other Items the Company recorded a net pre-tax credit of $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially to $195 million, or 9.9 percent of sales.

SECURE ENERGY Services reported the Corporation's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Generated revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) of $416 million, an increase of 16% from Q1 2022 resulting from higher volumes at our waste processing facilities and increased demand for oilfield services due to strong energy industry fundamentals. Recorded net income of $55 million or $0.18 per basic share, up 45% from Q1 2022 reflecting higher revenue, strong operational performance and the full run rate of realized synergies. Achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $151 million or $0.49 per basic share, up 20% from Q1 2022, due to the same factors impacting net income.

Shawcor announced that it will be expanding its Composite Systems segment production capabilities in the US, with commitments for two new operating facilities. Capital expenditures for these operating facilities are expected to represent, in the aggregate, approximately $60 million across 2023 and 2024. The 2023 portion of these organic growth investments form a part of the Company’s previously communicated capital expenditure guidance of $160-$180 million for the current year. These facilities will expand the Company’s capability to deliver premium spoolable composite pipe and market-leading underground fuel and water storage tanks, more specifically: An additional production facility for its Flexpipe business, located in Texas. The Flexpipe business manufactures premium flexible fiberglass reinforced composite pipe used for oil and gas gathering and water disposal lines, carbon dioxide injection lines and other applications requiring corrosion resistance and high-pressure capabilities, and; An additional production facility for its Xerxes business, located in South Carolina. The Xerxes business manufactures market-leading fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, primarily used within the retail fuel, storm water and wastewater markets.

TechnipFMC reported first quarter 2023 results. Total Company revenue in the first quarter was $1,717.4 million. Income from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $0.4 million. These results included after-tax restructuring and other charges totaling $0.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $157.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2 percent.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported net income of $164 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $769 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $97 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $720 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net income per diluted share for the second and first quarters of fiscal 2023 include $0.29 and $(0.20) of after-tax gain and losses, respectively, comprised of select items. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, select items were comprised of: $0.29 of after-tax gains pertaining to non-cash fair market adjustments to our equity investments

REFINERS

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $3.1 billion, or $8.29 per share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $905 million, or $2.21 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $3.1 billion, or $8.27 per share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $944 million, or $2.31 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results. Net Income was $87 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a 6% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income was $100 million, or $0.21 per share, an 11% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure). Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure).

Brooge Energy announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022. In 2022, Brooge Energy provided storage capacity of 1,001,388 cbm and related services to numerous oil traders and producers generating revenue of USD $81.5 million in 2022, a 95% year-over-year increase, as compared to USD $41.8 million in 2021. This significant increase is mainly attributable to the commencement of Phase II storage and services in September 2021, which were available during the year in 2022, as well as signing new contracts at higher storage rates.

Energy Transfer announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3075 per Energy Transfer common unit ($1.23 on an annualized basis) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. This cash distribution is an increase from $0.305 per Energy Transfer common unit for the fourth quarter of 2022 and will be paid on May 22, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023.

Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.8420 per common unit or $3.368 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on May 22, 2023 to common unitholders of record on May 8, 2023. Future distribution increases will be evaluated and announced annually in the first quarter, balancing SUN's financial metric targets and growth opportunities.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as an upbeat forecast from Meta lifted social media stocks, with investors looking forward to another round of major earnings and key economic data. European shares traded in the green with upbeat results from Deutsche Bank and Barclays overshadowing worries over the U.S. banking sector's health. Most Japanese stocks rose, led by manufacturers on earnings optimism. The euro hovered near a one-year high against the dollar. Prices of safe-haven gold firmed on economic worries. Oil prices were steady after paring losses from a day earlier. First-quarter GDP data is expected to be released later in the day. Amazon and Intel are among the big names set to report earnings after markets close.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.