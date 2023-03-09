Oil Steadies After Two-Day Decline as Strike Disrupts Fuel Supply in France

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open in the green, tracking higher oil prices and broader index futures. Equities are still attempting to find their footing after the S&P 500 closed below 4,000 following commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the FOMC is ready to raise rates higher and faster than previously anticipated.

Oil steadied on Thursday after a two-day decline as strike-disrupted fuel supply in France, a drop in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker dollar offset fears over the economic impact of rising interest rates.

U.S. natural gas futures rose 2% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell reported a sharp fall in oil spilled as a result of sabotage in Nigeria's oil-rich Delta in 2022 reflecting closure of operations for six months in the wake of attacks.

Shell's emissions dipped by about 10% in 2022 to a total of 1.232 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, from 1.367 billion tonnes the previous year, according to its annual report on Thursday and Reuters calculations.

Global oil majors operating in Brazil including Anglo-Dutch Shell and TotalEnergiesjointly filed an injunction request against a new tax on crude exports, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

TotalEnergies said on Thursday there were again no deliveries from its French refineries due to the strike action, that started Tuesday, against the government's planned pension reform.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The company reported fourth quarter revenue of $495.0 million and full year revenue of $ 1,695.2 million.

Ranger Oil reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.78 per share. Revenue rose 19.5% to $269.15 million from a year ago; analysts expected $267.35 million.

Truist Securities downgraded Ranger Oil to Hold from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy reported operating and condensed financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings were $1.3 billion ($8.03/basic share) for 2022, representing a 14% increase over the prior year. Q4 2022 FFO was $284 million ($1.74/basic share), including the full year impact of the temporary European windfall tax of $223 million. Without the temporary windfall tax, FFO would have been $507 million ($3.11/basic share), in line with the prior quarter.

Vermilion Energy announced a cash dividend of $0.10 CDN per share, payable on April 17, 2023 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Shawcor reported its operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. On a consolidated basis, revenue was $345 million, income from operations was $11 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million, which includes expenses of over $16 million of share-based incentive compensation costs following a 61% stock price increase during the quarter. Full year consolidated revenue was $1,255 million, income from operations was $69 million, and Adjusted EBITDA was $130 million which included over $31 million of share-based incentive compensation costs following a 180% stock price increase during the year.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that its unrestricted subsidiary Montana Renewables, LLC launched a proposed municipal bond offering of $250 million*, subject to market conditions, of tax-exempt bonds (the "Bonds") to be issued by Cascade County, Montana.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Citi upgraded Enlink Midstream with a Buy rating from a Neutral rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Shipping revenues for 2022 were $466.8 million, an increase of $107.7 million compared to 2021. Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $121.8 million, an increase of $26.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. 2022 net income was $26.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $46.3 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, in 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as labor market strength and Jerome Powell's remarks keep investors worried about rate hikes as they await a key jobs report that could determine the Fed's policy path. European shares fell with real estate and mining stocks leading declines as rate hike worries linger. Japan's Nikkei extended gains for a fifth straight session as a less-hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and expectations for no imminent change to Bank of Japan stimulus buoyed risk sentiment. Oil prices were higher. Gold prices edged up and the dollar fell.

