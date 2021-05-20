Oil steadies after sell-off as U.S. stockpiles rise less than expected

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a two-day slump, reflecting the world's mixed economic recovery from the pandemic, with U.S. demand expected to keep rising, while a second coronavirus wave raging in India has led to more curbs on movement.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $66.84 a barrel by 0527 GMT, having fallen 3% on Wednesday. U.S. oil Clc1gained 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $63.73 a barrel, after a 3.3% drop in the previous session.

"U.S. gasoline demand is holding up well ahead of the driving season," ANZ Research said in a note. Also, "U.S. airport footfalls increased to 1.85 million, boding well for jet fuel demand."

Crude inventories in the United States USOILC=ECI increased by 1.3 million barrels last week, against analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise. EIA/S

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI were down by 2 million barrels, compared with predictions of an 886,000-barrel fall.​ Gasoline product supplied, a measure of demand, rose 5% to 9.2 million barrels per day, though this was partly follow-on demand from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Still "India's falling fuel demand is likely to worsen in May due to movement restrictions," ANZ said.

Almost two-thirds of people tested in Indian show exposure to the coronavirus, suggesting a spiralling spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.

The decline in prices this week was given added impetus on Wednesday after media reports said the U.S. and Iran have made progress in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme that could result in sanctions being lifted and more supply coming to the market.

Later reports indicated that more time was needed to reach an agreement.

"We see the market reaction as exaggerated and recommend buying the dip ahead of a strong summer," Citi Research said in a weekly oil note.

Speculation the Fed might raise rates weighed on the outlook for economic growth and has prompted some investors to reduce exposure to oil and other commodities.

CHART: U.S. oil may rise to $64.71

CHART: Brent oil may bounce to $67.89

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-80-2677-4134;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.