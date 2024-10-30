Oil States reports Q3 EPS 4c, consensus 5c

Reports Q3 revenue $$174.3M, consensus $192.72M. Oil States (OIS)’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated: “Our third quarter 2024 results were led by offshore and international project activity and associated backlog conversion, partially offset by transitory customer delays in completion and intervention projects in the Gulf of Mexico and declines in completions-related spending by our U.S. customers. While storms in the Gulf of Mexico tempered our Completion and Production Services results this quarter, our personnel remained safe and the Company’s facilities did not sustain significant damage. We expect activities to resume in the Gulf in the fourth quarter following delays caused by Hurricane Milton. “Our Offshore Manufactured Products segment revenues were flat sequentially, totaling $102M in the third quarter, while Adjusted Segment EBITDA rose 16% to $23 million on a favorable revenue mix. Bookings increased 11% sequentially, totaling $112M during the quarter compared to $101M booked in the second quarter of 2024, yielding backlog of $313 million as of September 30 and a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x. The outlook for our offshore and international project-driven business remains strong with growing market acceptance of our new technology offerings such as the integrated riser joint used in managed pressure drilling operations. “Given the highly cyclical nature of select U.S. service lines, we made a strategic decision to close five additional underperforming gas-focused locations within our Completion and Production Services segment and one within our Downhole Technologies segment. Strategic optimization efforts in our U.S. operations along with the exit of more commoditized business lines should enhance operating margins in future periods.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.