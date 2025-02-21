OIL STATES INTL Earnings Results: $OIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

OIL STATES INTL ($OIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $164,600,000, missing estimates of $175,063,976 by $-10,463,976.
OIL STATES INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of OIL STATES INTL stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 494,340 shares (+1363.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,501,360
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 440,045 shares (+95.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,226,627
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 339,544 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,718,092
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 332,610 shares (+45.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,683,006
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 313,970 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,588,688
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 260,170 shares (+57.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,460
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 258,129 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,306,132
