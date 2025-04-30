Oil States International's Earnings Outlook

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Oil States International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Oil States International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oil States International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.07 -0.03 Price Change % -12.0% 2.0% 3.0% -19.0%

Market Performance of Oil States International's Stock

Shares of Oil States International were trading at $3.65 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oil States International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Oil States International.

With 1 analyst ratings, Oil States International has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $4.0, indicating a potential 9.59% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Natural Gas Services Gr, DMC Glb and Tetra Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Natural Gas Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 776.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DMC Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 153.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tetra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential 59.73% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Natural Gas Services Gr, DMC Glb and Tetra Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oil States International Neutral -20.97% $26.79M 2.22% Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 12.25% $14.51M 1.13% DMC Glb Neutral -12.45% $31.70M -1.29% Tetra Technologies Buy -12.16% $31.14M 49.96%

Key Takeaway:

Oil States International is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, it is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Oil States International

Oil States International Inc is a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial and military sectors. Manufactured products include engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. The company sells its products and services to national oil and natural gas companies, oil and natural gas companies, onshore and offshore drilling companies and other oilfield services, defense and industrial companies. The company operates through three business segments, Offshore Manufactured Products, Completion and Production Services and Downhole Technologies. It gains maximum revenue from Offshore Manufactured Products.

A Deep Dive into Oil States International's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Oil States International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Oil States International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oil States International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oil States International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Oil States International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OIS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Oct 2024 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Oct 2024 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for OIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.