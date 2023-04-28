News & Insights

Oil States International Slips 15% Despite Better Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of oilfield services company Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) are falling more than 15% Friday morning despite reporting improved results for the first quarter.

Net income for the quarter was 2.16 million or $0.03 per share compared with net loss of $9.42 million or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters was $0.02 per share.

Revenue increased to $196.2 million from $164.04 million last year.

OIS, currently at $6.33, has traded in the range of $3.51-$10.47 in the last 1 year.

