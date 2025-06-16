Is Oil States International (OIS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Oil States International (OIS). OIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.76. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.91 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 13.27.

Investors should also recognize that OIS has a P/B ratio of 0.47. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OIS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.10. Over the past year, OIS's P/B has been as high as 0.53 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.45.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OIS has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

Finally, we should also recognize that OIS has a P/CF ratio of 6.30. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OIS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.39. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS's P/CF has been as high as 9.28 and as low as 3.59, with a median of 6.37.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Oil States International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OIS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.