Is Oil States International (OIS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Oil States International (OIS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oil States International is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Oil States International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OIS' full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, OIS has gained about 99.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 19.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Oil States International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sasol (SSL). The stock has returned 34.7% year-to-date.

In Sasol's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Oil States International is a member of the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.9% so far this year, so OIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sasol, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #140. The industry has moved +20.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Oil States International and Sasol. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.