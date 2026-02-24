Oil States International (OIS) Price Target Increased by 43.48% to 12.62

The average one-year price target for Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) has been revised to $12.62 / share. This is an increase of 43.48% from the prior estimate of $8.80 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.64% from the latest reported closing price of $13.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil States International. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 9.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIS is 0.03%, an increase of 18.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.65% to 61,911K shares. The put/call ratio of OIS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,649K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 0.68% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 2,582K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,439K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 3.38% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 2,273K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 30.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,922K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

