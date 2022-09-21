Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Oil States International's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Oil States International had US$172.5m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$22.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$150.2m. NYSE:OIS Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

How Strong Is Oil States International's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Oil States International had liabilities of US$195.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$184.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.2m and US$204.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$153.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Oil States International has a market capitalization of US$268.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Oil States International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Oil States International wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 19%, to US$648m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Oil States International had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$32m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$33m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oil States International that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

