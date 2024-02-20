Oil States International Inc. Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Oil States International Inc. (OIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.96 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $2.89 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $208.27 million from $202.43 million last year.

Oil States International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.96 Mln. vs. $2.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $208.27 Mln vs. $202.43 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.