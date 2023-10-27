Oil States International Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Oil States International Inc. (OIS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.212 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.143 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $194.289 million from $189.394 million last year.

Oil States International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.212 Mln. vs. $2.143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $194.289 Mln vs. $189.394 Mln last year.

