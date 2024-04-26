Oil States International Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oil States International Inc. (OIS):

Earnings: -$13.4 million in Q1 vs. $2.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oil States International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.9 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $167.3 million in Q1 vs. $196.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.