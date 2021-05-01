Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The quarterly results for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$126m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share statutory loss of US$0.26 being moderately smaller than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:OIS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Oil States International from eight analysts is for revenues of US$621.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$0.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$621.6m and losses of US$0.95 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The average price target held steady at US$7.71, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Oil States International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Oil States International shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Oil States International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Oil States International is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$7.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Oil States International analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Oil States International you should know about.

