Oil States International Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Oil States International Inc. (OIS) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.11 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $3.16 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oil States International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.18 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $145.36 million from $159.94 million last year.

Oil States International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.11 Mln. vs. $3.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $145.36 Mln vs. $159.94 Mln last year.

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