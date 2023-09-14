News & Insights

Oil States Divulges Receipt Of Contract For Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser System

(RTTNews) - Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) on Thursday revealed a receipt for a significant contract for its award-winning Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser system.

The Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser system will be used to collect essential seabed minerals such as cobalt, manganese, nickel, and rare earth elements, which are crucial in the production of electric vehicle batteries, solar cells, wind turbines, computers, and smartphones.

The company stated that its OSI Minerals division, along with the Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser system, meets the new demands of deep-sea mineral harvesting, by providing durable and reliable equipment for a rigorous ultra-deepwater environment.

Furthermore, the company's unique position in the market allows it to support the cultivation of a stable supply of these critical minerals that are needed to diversify the world's energy sources.

