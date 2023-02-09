Oil spills hit PDVSA's operations in eastern Venezuela -sources

VALENCIA/MARACAY, Venezuela, Feb 9 (Reuters) - At least two oil spills in recent days have hit Venezuela's crude distribution in the country's eastern region and both remain unaddressed by state-run oil company PDVSA, according to four people with knowledge of the incidents.

Oil spills have become frequent in recent years in some areas operated by PDVSA as its aging infrastructure has not received proper maintenance in a decade, especially in areas close to its refineries. The spills have fouled rivers, bays and the country's coast.

A large spill was detected in mid-January at PDVSA's J-20 station in the Morichal field in Venezuela's eastern Monagas state. Photos and videos seen by Reuters on Thursday showed hydrocarbons in waters surrounding an oil flow station.

The spill, which could be as much as 50,000 barrels thus far, could soon reach the neighboring La Pica river, the people said. PDVSA has inspected but not taken action to resolve the issue.

It was not immediately clear if any crude production or distribution operations have been halted as a consequence. PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A smaller spill was also detected in recent days at the Pirital oilfield, also in Monagas state, the people said.

(Reporting by Tibisay Romero in Valencia and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay. Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

