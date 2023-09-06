Oil Snaps Five-Consecutive Sessions of Gains Amid Tight Supply Dims

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major equity futures which are down on renewed inflation worries.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are snapping five-consecutive sessions of gains, on a stronger dollar and as concerns over tight supply dims. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was at 104.69, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 which was touched overnight. Saudi Arabia and Russia’s decision to consider whether to deepen cuts or raising output depending on market conditions on a monthly basis, has put pressure on oil futures this morning, a day after Brent rose above $90 for the first time in 2023. Market participants will now be keeping an eye on today’s API and tomorrow’s EIA data which will provide clues on gasoline demand as prices at the pump are now at the highest seasonal level in more than a decade. Congress is set to sell off a 1-million-barrel emergency cache of gasoline created in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy amid questions about the reserve’s usefulness.

Natural gas futures are extending their recent declines on forecasts for cooler weather and lower gas demand in the next two weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and a union alliance will hold a final round of talks on Wednesday ahead of planned strike actions at two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia as ongoing disputes over pay and conditions remained unresolved.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor said it has bought a 26 megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm in Poland from Helios Group for an undisclosed amount.

Equinor expects the wind farm will contribute to cash flow from start, the company added.

Petrobras has signed contracts for the supply of natural gas with gas company Compagas for around 6.4 billion reais ($1.28 billion), Compagas told Reuters on Tuesday.

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have reduced significantly but are still high on a historical basis which is resulting in demand destruction, particularly in Asia, a senior executive of Shell said on Wednesday.

Denmark's supreme court on Wednesday ruled against Maersk and TotalEnergies in a tax case involving the alleged misuse of transfer pricing in the companies' business in Algeria and Qatar.

TotalEnergies was restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Tellurian and Baker Hughes announced Wednesday an agreement to supply eight main refrigerant compression packages for Phase 1 of the Driftwood LNG project. The agreement secures a delivery schedule for the eight LM6000PF+ gas turbines, main refrigerant compressors, and control units required for Phase 1, supporting Driftwood’s ability to achieve initial liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in 2027.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced that the Company has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire certain oil and gas producing properties including leasehold and mineral interests in Giddings for $300 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The cash outlay at closing is estimated to be approximately $260 million, adjusted for the free cash flow generated by the assets between the effective date of July 1, 2023, and the anticipated closing date in the fourth quarter of 2023. The consideration will be funded with cash on hand, which was $677 million as of June 30, 2023. The seller may also receive up to a maximum of $40 million in additional contingent cash consideration through December 2025 based on future commodity prices.

Gerdes Energy downgraded Occidental Petroleum and Hess to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

According to headlines, SLB reported that international core revenue is projected to exceed $23 bln.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge has entered into definitive agreements with Dominion Energy, Inc. to acquire The East Ohio Gas Company, Questar Gas Company, and its related Wexpro companies, and Public Service Company of North Carolina, Incorporated for an aggregate purchase price of US$14.0 billion, comprised of US$9.4 billion of cash consideration and US$4.6 billion of assumed debt.

Citi downgraded Plains All American Pipeline to Neutral from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as investors awaited a slew of fresh economic data, including the S&P Global final U.S. composite PMI index and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, along with the Fed's Beige Book later in the day. European stocks extended losses for a sixth consecutive session as worries about slowing global growth dented sentiment. Japanese equities closed at new highs with the weakest yen rate since November boosting automakers. The Hang Seng Index closed down and China's benchmark index fell, ahead of expectations that China's exports contracted at a slower pace in August. Gold slipped on strength in the dollar and Treasury yields, driven by expectations for U.S. interest rates to stay elevated for longer. Oil fell as investors shrugged off jitters arising from supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

