US Markets

Oil slumps as Shanghai shuts to curb COVID surge

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oil prices fell more than $3 in early trade on Monday on prospects of a drop in fuel demand in China after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a COVID-19 testing blitz over nine days.

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $3 in early trade on Monday on prospects of a drop in fuel demand in China after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a COVID-19 testing blitz over nine days.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures dropped as low as $116.18 and were trading down $2.75, or 2.3%, at $117.90 a barrel at 2215 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures hit a low of $109.90 shortly after opening and were down $2.60, or 2.3%, at $111.30. Both benchmark contrasts had risen 1.4% on Friday.

Shanghai's city government said on Sunday all firms and factories would suspend manufacturing or have people work remotely in a two-stage lockdown over nine days, after the city reported a new daily record for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.

Sapping fuel demand further, public transport, including ride-hailing services, will also be suspended during the lockdown.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular