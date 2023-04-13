Oil Slumps Amid Recession Concerns in the U.S.

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open around the flatline, with lower oil and natural gas prices being offset by higher broader index futures. Several analysts issued individual stock recommendation changes this morning.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Scotiabank upgraded Chevron to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform and downgraded ExxonMobil to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Chevron announced that it nears an oil deal in shared block offshore Angola and Congo.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Dutch government said it would support oil and gas company Shell in its efforts to reduce its CO2 and nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands in the coming years.

The national strike in France disrupted oil products shipments from TotalEnergies' Donges and La Mede refineries on Thursday, a company spokesperson said, with 20% of operational staff having joined the action against the government's pension reforms.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Matador Resources announced the closing of its wholly-owned subsidiary’s previously-announced acquisition of Advance Energy Partners Holdings, LLC from EnCap Investments L.P., including Advance’s oil and natural gas producing properties, undeveloped acreage and midstream assets located in Lea County, New Mexico and Ward County, Texas.

Baytex Energy announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 as amended, with respect to the previously announced merger with Ranger Oil.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Atlas Agro AG to license KBR's innovative K-GreeN technology for Atlas' planned investment in a series of green nitrate plants.

Weatherford International announced that Weatherford International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of Weatherford, has commenced a consent solicitation to solicit the consent of holders of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2028 for amendments to the indenture governing the Notes.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose following a more muted March PPI reading. Japan's Nikkei climbed for a fifth straight session on optimism of a recovery in the domestic retail sector. The dollar fell on signs of cooling U.S. inflation, while gold prices firmed. Oil slumped amid concerns over possible recession in the U.S, the world’s largest oil consumer.

