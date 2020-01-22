Oil slump deepens as China virus casts cloud over fuel demand, economy

Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday, sliding more than 1% on concern that the spread of a respiratory virus from China may lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth in an echo of the SARS epidemic nearly 20 years ago.
