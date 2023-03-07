Oil Slips, Pressured by Strength in the Dollar and Weak Oil Data Out of China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is pointing to a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex while major equity futures steadied as traders await congressional testimony from Fed Chair Powell on the state of the economy.

After five-consecutive days of gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures slipped lower this morning, pressured by strength in the dollar and weak oil data out of China. The greenback rose ahead of Powell's testimony to Congress later today and tomorrow as traders focused on whether he remains confident that the Fed is on the right path to keep inflation on a steady decline towards its 2% target. China's exports and imports contracted in January and February, including crude oil imports with the decline coming despite a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, pointing to weakness in foreign demand. Declines were limited, however, by supply concerns after Chevron’s CEO said there is "not a lot of swing capacity", making the global market vulnerable to any unexpected supply disruption. Traders will be looking to the next round of inventory reads as the next major catalyst which analyst expect to show their first decrease in 10 weeks.

Natural gas futures bounced higher following yesterday’s 14.5% drop, rebounding on forecasts for more cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and as record gas flows continued to LNG export plants after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an outage. That gains come despite an increase in gas output so far this month.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Negotiations for the construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal between Tanzania, Equinor and Shell are complete and contract preparations are underway, Tanzania's energy ministry said.

Equinor planned a new drilling well for its Bacalhau oil project in Brazil for June, the company's country head Veronica Coelho said on Monday during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Petrobras signed a letter of intent with Equinor to study the feasibility of seven offshore wind power generation projects along the Brazilian coast, Petrobras said in a statement on Monday.

TotalEnergies announced the launch of the fully integrated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the Papua LNG project.

TotalEnergies said that fuel deliveries were halted at its French sites due to a strike against the government's planned pension reform.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Veritas Research upgraded Imperial Oil to Reduce from Sell.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 54,605,659 common shares, or 10 percent of the Company's public float, as at February 23, 2023. The NCIB is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2023 and is due to expire on March 8, 2024.

BMO downgraded Ovintiv to Market Perform from Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes and HIF Global, the world’s leading eFuels company, announced Tuesday their agreement to cooperate on the development of technology to capture carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere (“CO2 Direct Air Capture” or “DAC”). More specifically, HIF Global and Baker Hughes intend to test Baker Hughes’ Mosaic DAC technology pilot units to accelerate DAC deployment at commercial scale.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Total revenues were $40.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was an increase of 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, NCS reported revenues of $155.6 million, an increase of $37.1 million, or 31% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services to Neutral from Outperformer.

RBC downgraded Secure Energy Services to Sector Perform from Outperform.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SEACOR Marine Holdings announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $57.9 million, operating loss was $10.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”) was $13.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $48.0 million, operating loss of $14.7 million, and DVP of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and consolidated operating revenues of $59.8 million, operating loss of $10.9 million, and DVP of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Stifel upgraded NuStar Energy to Buy from Hold.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors looked forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony for an outlook on interest rates. European shares edged higher as a sharp jump in Zalando offset weakness in luxury stocks on bleak China data. Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a three-month peak as a fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields buoyed investor sentiment. Oil prices were slightly lower with weak oil data from China balanced by concern over supply. Gold prices eased while the dollar held steady. Wholesale inventories data is expected later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.